AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.75- EPS.

AECOM Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ACM stock opened at $82.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.79. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $86.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in AECOM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

