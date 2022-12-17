AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Down 14.2% in November

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the November 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 953,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Bank of Marin grew its stake in AerCap by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 21,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in AerCap by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 125,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth about $4,525,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,523,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 247,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Price Performance

AerCap stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,011. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.03. AerCap has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AER. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

About AerCap

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.