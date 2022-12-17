Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 13,124 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 4.0% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 38,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.41. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $114.68.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.