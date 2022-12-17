Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $627,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,579,000 after purchasing an additional 121,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.81. The company has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

