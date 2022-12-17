Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 635 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 25,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $136.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

