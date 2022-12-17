Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Air France-KLM from €1.50 ($1.58) to €1.85 ($1.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Air France-KLM from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €1.90 ($2.00) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Air France-KLM from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.98.

Air France-KLM Trading Down 2.2 %

AFLYY stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $854.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.70. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

