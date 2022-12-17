Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

APD has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.1 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $316.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.55.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Public Investment Fund grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after buying an additional 1,957,991 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5,609.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,758,000 after purchasing an additional 705,720 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,443,000 after purchasing an additional 652,949 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

