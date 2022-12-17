Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO F Thomson Leighton Buys 294 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 294 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.11 per share, with a total value of $25,022.34. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,749.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 279 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.85 per share, with a total value of $25,068.15.

On Monday, December 12th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 281 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $25,014.62.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AKAM opened at $84.98 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.35.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,440,680,000 after buying an additional 64,523 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,817 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $312,911,000 after buying an additional 220,080 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,737,721 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 149,461 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,419,000 after purchasing an additional 408,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,600,852 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $191,126,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AKAM. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.86.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

