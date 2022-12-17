Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Short Interest Down 23.4% in November

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the November 15th total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALG. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Alamo Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Alamo Group stock traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $137.85. 172,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,251. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.86 and its 200 day moving average is $132.46. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $108.35 and a 52-week high of $160.71.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $368.79 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamo Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,576,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,761,000 after acquiring an additional 24,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alamo Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,603,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,392,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,477,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alamo Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,184,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

