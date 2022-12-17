Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Down 15.7% in November

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the November 15th total of 6,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of AGI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. 4,849,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,106,886. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.52, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 3.28%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 113.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,450,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,569 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,716,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,411,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after acquiring an additional 863,013 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 46.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,564,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after acquiring an additional 817,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

Further Reading

