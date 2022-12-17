Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.33.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ALB stock traded up $2.36 on Friday, hitting $242.86. 2,508,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.48 and a 200 day moving average of $257.50. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,670. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 1.6% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Albemarle by 3.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.8% during the second quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

