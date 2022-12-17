AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Insider Karl Sprules Sells 77,000 Shares

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,656.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

NYSE AB opened at $37.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.32. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $52.52.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 75.52%.

AB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 14.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 7,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 20.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

See Also

