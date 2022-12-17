Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

ALSN opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 20,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 88.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

