Alpha Finance Lab Price Reaches $0.0821 (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0821 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $82.09 million and $1.17 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

