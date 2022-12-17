Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,010. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

