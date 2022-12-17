American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Shares Acquired by PCG Wealth Advisors LLC

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TAXF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period.

TAXF stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.36. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $55.39.

