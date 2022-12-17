American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Short Interest Up 16.7% in November

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 873,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 9.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

AWK traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,919,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.81. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.53. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

