Amgen Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $104.09 Million (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Amgen token can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00006267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amgen has a total market cap of $104.09 million and approximately $47,189.54 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Amgen has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.05678262 USD and is up 5.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $65,374.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

