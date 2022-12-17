Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Boosted by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.60.

Insider Activity at Amgen

Amgen Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $267.41. 8,789,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,558. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.60. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

