AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of AMREP

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.32% of AMREP worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of AXR opened at $11.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. AMREP has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About AMREP

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMREP in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2022, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico.

