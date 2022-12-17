Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 2.7% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $166.82 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $180.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.14. The company has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.58%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

