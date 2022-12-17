Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kennametal Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kennametal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kennametal’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $494.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.06 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Kennametal Trading Down 1.0 %

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.86.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.89. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 10.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

About Kennametal

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.