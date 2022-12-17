Analysts Set Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Price Target at $30.50

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.80.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
Bloom Energy Price Performance
NYSE BE opened at $22.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $31.47.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Bloom Energy by 55.8% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.
Bloom Energy Company Profile
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
