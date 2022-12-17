Analysts Set Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Price Target at $30.50

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

NYSE BE opened at $22.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $25,583.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $132,644.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at $928,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $25,583.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,686 shares of company stock worth $332,212. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Bloom Energy by 55.8% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

