Analysts Set Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) PT at $37.33

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

EQH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Stock Down 1.4 %

Equitable stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. Equitable has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $901,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,080,975.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 29.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 80.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Equitable by 1,608.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 32.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.