Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on January 16th

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AND stock opened at C$49.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.22. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of C$37.57 and a twelve month high of C$55.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$154.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7894519 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AND shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$58.50.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

