Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the November 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 884,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIRC traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.24. 5,107,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,833. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.85. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Apartment Income REIT

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,543 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,559,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,847,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,841,000 after purchasing an additional 654,853 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,075,000 after purchasing an additional 575,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.