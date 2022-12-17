Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Short Interest Update

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the November 15th total of 40,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Stock Performance

APGB stock remained flat at $10.06 on Friday. 704,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,821. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APGB. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the first quarter worth approximately $9,800,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 114.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,062,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after buying an additional 566,501 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 279.8% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 759,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 559,689 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 52.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 729,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 249,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Company Profile

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.