Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AIF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.30. 44,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,669. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 19.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 96,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 26.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $154,000.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

