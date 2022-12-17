Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of AIF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.30. 44,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,669. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
