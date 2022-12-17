AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AppFolio by 206.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 115.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $167,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $106.43 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.92 and a 12-month high of $128.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -74.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.77.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.38. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $125.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APPF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $58,102.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $58,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $63,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,238,184.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,895 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

