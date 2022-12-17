Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AGTC. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGTC opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

About Applied Genetic Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,819 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 244,895 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 272.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,137,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 831,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 34.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 442,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 112,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

