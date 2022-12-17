Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AGTC. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.33.
Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ AGTC opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies
About Applied Genetic Technologies
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.