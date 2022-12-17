Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$2.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 billion-$7.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.45 billion.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $104.73 on Friday. Applied Materials has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $90.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.96.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Applied Materials by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,326 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,766 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Applied Materials by 8.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Applied Materials by 76.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 356,112 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,399,000 after acquiring an additional 153,771 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 13.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile



Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

