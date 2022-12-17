Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of APVO opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

