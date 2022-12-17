Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 364,800 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the November 15th total of 334,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,216.0 days.

Arca Continental stock remained flat at $7.95 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13. Arca Continental has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Arca Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

