ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($38.95) to €33.00 ($34.74) in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ArcelorMittal from €23.50 ($24.74) to €24.50 ($25.79) in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($42.11) to €38.00 ($40.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.94.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.22 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 15.62%. Research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,981 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,239,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,072,000 after buying an additional 2,622,080 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,977,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,697,000 after buying an additional 2,283,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after buying an additional 1,818,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,502,000. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

