Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $92.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day moving average is $86.02. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $63.04 and a 12 month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

