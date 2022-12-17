Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 630,100 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 520,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 851,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,111 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,193 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,533,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,047,000 after acquiring an additional 600,593 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,688,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 338,857 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

ARCO opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26. Arcos Dorados has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $916.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.48 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 59.43%. On average, analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcos Dorados

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.