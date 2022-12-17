Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Short Interest Update

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the November 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 788,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

NYSE:ASC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,487. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $592.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,547,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 69,510 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth about $2,829,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth about $908,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth about $89,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Articles

