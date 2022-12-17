Ark Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.50 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Ark has a total market cap of $44.18 million and $7.50 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001557 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00025825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000321 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005160 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004214 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005194 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 169,807,992 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

