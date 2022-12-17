ARMOR (ARMOR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10,914.85

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. ARMOR has a market cap of $365,097.64 and $10,914.85 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $857.16 or 0.05126042 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.35 or 0.00486514 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,820.14 or 0.28825689 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ARMOR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.