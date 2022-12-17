Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Acquires 1,867 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 1.4% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.42. 2,425,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.55. The company has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

