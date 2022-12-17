Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.6% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 0.6% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 48,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,475,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $345.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,947,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,873. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.95. The stock has a market cap of $332.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.48.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

