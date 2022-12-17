Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 575.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.50.

NVO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.18. 2,085,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $135.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

