ASAP (ASAP) and The Competition Financial Comparison

ASAP (NASDAQ:ASAP – Get Rating) is one of 186 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ASAP to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASAP and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ASAP $182.19 million -$5.23 million -0.02 ASAP Competitors $3.87 billion $397.28 million -29,582.66

ASAP’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ASAP. ASAP is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

ASAP has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASAP’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ASAP and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASAP 0 0 0 0 N/A ASAP Competitors 701 4529 9809 242 2.63

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 32.67%. Given ASAP’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ASAP has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.3% of ASAP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of ASAP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ASAP and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASAP -131.13% -52.13% -19.80% ASAP Competitors -34.32% -9,073.36% -4.62%

Summary

ASAP competitors beat ASAP on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

ASAP Company Profile

ASAP, Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. As of June 30, 2022, it had approximately 27,000 restaurants in approximately 1,000 cities. The company was formerly known as Waitr Holdings Inc. and changed its name to ASAP, Inc. in August 2022. ASAP, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

