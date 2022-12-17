Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70. 705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

