Associated British Foods plc (ASBFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.30 on January 30th

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2962 per share on Monday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Associated British Foods Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $19.02 on Friday. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASBFY shares. Barclays cut shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Investec cut shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Associated British Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,850.00.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

