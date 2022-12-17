Atb Cap Markets Upgrades Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) to Outperform

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Fire & Flower’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

FAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Fire & Flower from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fire & Flower from C$4.50 to C$2.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fire & Flower from C$20.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

Fire & Flower Price Performance

FAF stock opened at C$1.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.12. Fire & Flower has a 12 month low of C$1.01 and a 12 month high of C$6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74. The firm has a market cap of C$52.35 million and a P/E ratio of -3.36.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Retail, Wholesale and Logistics, and Digital Platform segments. The Retail segment sells cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.