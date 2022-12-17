Atb Cap Markets Upgrades Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) to Outperform

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Mainstreet Equity’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital raised Mainstreet Equity to an outperform rating and set a C$135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

Mainstreet Equity Stock Performance

MEQ opened at C$118.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$115.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$118.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.58. Mainstreet Equity has a 12-month low of C$104.00 and a 12-month high of C$154.36.

About Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.