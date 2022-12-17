Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Position Cut by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC lessened its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,369,000 after acquiring an additional 725,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $1,859,676.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,068 shares in the company, valued at $115,299,940.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $359,751.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,177,270.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $1,859,676.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,299,940.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,615 shares of company stock worth $40,391,541 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $147.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.94. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $399.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.85.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

