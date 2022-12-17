Atwood & Palmer Inc. Acquires 2,370 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $213.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.64. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.23.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

