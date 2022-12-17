Atwood & Palmer Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,737 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $37.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.47.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

